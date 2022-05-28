Shahrukh must be feeling relieved as NCB gives clean chit to Aryan: lawyer

Shah Rukh Khan must be feeling nothing but ‘relieved’ that the truth has prevailed in Aryan Khan’s infamous cruise drug case after almost eight months the star kid was first nabbed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

During his conversation with NDTV, the Bollywood A-lister and his wife Gauri Khan’s attorney Mukul Rohatgi appeared glad that NCB has admitted its mistake.

“I’m relieved, and so must my clients be, including Shah Rukh Khan. The truth has prevailed. Ultimately, there was no material to charge this young man or arrest him,” he said.

“He was not found with any drugs and I had clearly indicated to the court that the arrest was completely meaningless,” the lawyer added.

“I’m happy that the NCB has acted professionally. At least at the time of filing the charge sheet, admitting and realising that there was no reason to proceed against this young man,” he continued. “They have admitted their mistake.”

The attorney also hoped to get over the ‘dark chapter of 26 days’ while adding that the case caused anxiety to Aryan’s parents and well-wishers.

“I think we should look at the future. Now, the future is bright and the chapter should be closed,” he added.