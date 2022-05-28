Why is Rabia delaying her marriage?

A-list model turned actor, Rabia Butt teases fans with her marriage plans and reveals the hindrance behind the delay.

‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor took to her Twitter handle, Thursday, detailing her marriage plans. “Yeh zara mulk kei halaat theek hon tau mein bhi kuch sochoon phir shaadi ka,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site leaving her fans puzzled. Twitterati suggested Butt to continue with the plunge as these ‘matters seem difficult to ease up’ anytime soon. Some of the fans even questioned the showbiz celeb to hint about the lucky guy.

In the following Tweet, Butt replied to a fan that she is waiting for ‘Istekhara’ in her favour to decide further.

It is pertinent to mention that Butt does not will to marry anyone from the entertainment fraternity as announced by her in an earlier interview. “I wouldn’t get married to anyone in the industry,” she once responded to a chat show host.

“I don’t even believe in making friends in the industry. This is why I don’t have friends in this fraternity. It’s one thing to be an acquaintance and another to be a friend. The people in the fraternity fit in the space between friends and strangers.”