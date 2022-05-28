Bastianini seeks to bring cheer to returning home fans in Italian MotoGP

MUGELLO: Enea Bastianini will hope to crown the return of spectators to his home Italian MotoGP on Sunday with victory and potentially go past defending champion and series leader Fabio Quartararo in the standings. Bastianini — known as ‘the beast’ — arrives at Mugello on the back of winning the French MotoGP and is the only rider this season to have won more than one race. The 24-year-old Ducati-Gresini rider has won three of the seven races but is in third place in the championship and trails Quartararo by eight points. The Italian admitted he was hungry for success at his home race where spectators return for the first time in three years. “At Mugello, although I feel very good there, I still have not had the pleasure of standing on the podium,” said Bastianini, whose best finish in eight previous appearances in all categories on the Tuscany circuit was fifth in the 2015 Moto3 race. “Who knows whether this is my year.” Quartararo owes his lead in the title race to his consistency as he numbers just the Portugal MotoGP in the win column but returns to a track where he took the honours last year. The 23-year-old Frenchman, though, was frustrated after being edged out of the top three at his home race a fortnight ago. His Yamaha has been found wanting for speed down the straights and that could prove his Achilles heel this weekend as the one at Mugello is over a kilometre long. “All I can do is to give my best,” he said on Friday.