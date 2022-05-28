IHC adjourns hearing against Rana Shamim

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till June 30, on contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in controversial statement case. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case wherein Rana Shamim also appeared before the court. The court was told that Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali couldn’t attend the proceeding due to his engagements in Supreme Court. At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that everybody humiliating courts for political narratives. We couldn’t know so far that where the affidavit of Rana Shamim was prepared. Rana Shamim said that it was leaked by notary public. The chief justice remarked that the affidavit claimed that benches of court were set up on consent of someone else. Rana Shamim said he had not given this statement as he had fully trust in court and its judges. The court remarked that this court wouldn’t allow anyone to build political narrative on basis of such statements. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till June 30.