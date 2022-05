ANF seizes over 2,629kg drugs, 39 held

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2629.706 kg drugs, 400 Liters Acetic Anhydride Chemical & 180.006 kg suspected material worth US$ 423.798 million internationally, arrested 39 persons including a foreigner and impounded 13 vehicles while conducting 49 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 388.478 kg Heroin, 1748.379 kg Hashish, 161.700 kg Opium, 262 kg Morphine, 62.490 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.706 kg Cocaine, 2.118 kg Weed, 8750 Xanax Tablets (1.100 kg), 9200 Clonazepam Tablets (1.550 kg) and 10000 ALP Tablets (1.185 kg). ANF Balochistan recovered 2377.5 kg drugs, 400 Liters Acetic Anhydride Chemical, 102 kg suspected material in 9 operations while arrested an accused person and seized five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 380 kg Heroin, 1556.5 kg Hashish, 119 kg Opium, 60 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 262 kg Morphine. ANF Punjab recovered 25.09 kg drugs in 12 operations while arrested 14 accused persons in drug smuggling and seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.7 kg Heroin, 5.6 kg Hashish, 12.7 kg Opium, 0.990 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 750 Xanax Tablets (0.100 Kg) 1400 Aries Tablets (0.237 kg) and 4000 Clobazam Tablets (0.477 kg). ANF KPK recovered 208.649 Kg drugs in 10 operations while arrested nine persons in trafficking of narcotics and seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.120 kg Heroin, 175.794 kg Hashish, 30 kg Opium 10000 ALP Tablets (1.185 kg) and 9200 Clonazepam Tablets (1.550 kg). ANF Sindh recovered two kg drugs in five operations while arrested four accused persons in drug smuggling and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2kg Weed and 74.6 kg suspected material. ANF North recovered 16.47 kg drugs in 13 operations, arrested 11 accused persons including a foreigner involved in drug smuggling while seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.658 kg Heroin, 10.488 kg Hashish, 1.500 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.706 kg Cocaine, 0.118 kg Weed, 8000 Xanax Tablets (1 kg), 11000 Roche Tablets (2 kg) and 0.692 kg suspected material. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.