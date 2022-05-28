Commissioner to review steps taken to deal with monsoon rains

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Friday chaired a meeting to review steps being taken to deal with expected monsoon rains in the metropolis.

According to a news release, comprehensive planning was being done and preliminary work of deployment of required machinery, trained and experienced staff had also been completed.

Special arrangements were being made for drainage of water from low lying areas and removal of obstructions in drains at choking points.

It was decided in the meeting that by the end of this week, exercises would be conducted in each district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners to review the preparation and planning of drainage from low lying areas. The work of opening blocked drains will also be inspected. It was decided at the meeting that all the local bodies would work in consultation and liaison with the Deputy Commissioners. DCs would assist the concerned local government bodies and related agencies in overcoming any emergency and ensuring relief work. The meeting was informed that the metropolitan corporation was cleaning a total of 41 big and 514 small drains. The Commissioner directed the KMC to ensure that the work of cleaning the storm drains be completed before the monsoon rains.

The meeting was attended by all DCs, officials of KMC, water and sewerage board, solid waste management board and other departments.