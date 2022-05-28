‘All possible support being provided to PC incident victims’

The management of the Continental Hotel Karachi on Friday said that they are doing everything possible to provide support and assistance to the affectees and their families of the unfortunate incident at the hotel, says a press release issued here.

The release says “the management of Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi is grateful for all the support that it has received from its associates, local administration and well-wishers after the tragic incident at Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi, last evening. This is a difficult time for everyone impacted by this accident and we are doing everything possible to provide support and assistance to the effected and their families.”

“Local administration and all concerned authorities have inspected and cleared the site. The hotel continues to remain open and fully functional for its guests and visitors,” it added