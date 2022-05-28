PRCS initiates stakeholder consultation for monsoon contingency plan

Pakistan Red Crescent Society has initiated the process to hammer out a monsoon contingency plan-2022 in order to cope with the looming floods, and minimize the losses by focusing on preparedness.

PRCS has initiated consultative process with stakeholders including NDMA, PDMAs, Pakistan Meteorological Department, National Institute of Health and all its Provincial and District branches to collect necessary information about vulnerable areas, existing capacities, stocks detail and the needs. All this information will be analyzed by a technical team at PRCS National Headquarters and converted into a Monsoon Contingency Plan by the mid of June 2022, following the Monsoon Contingency Planning guidelines of IFRC.

A meeting on disaster preparedness and relief operations was held at PRCS National headquarters to discuss climate change, heat wave and to review the preparations for upcoming monsoon season at national and provincial levels.

As part of the monsoon-preparedness, mock exercises being carried out in different parts of the country. The purpose of these exercises is to evacuate people trapped in the flood, relocate them, check equipment used in flood operations and improve communication between agencies. A mock exercise was carried out last week by Rescue 1122 Gujranwala in collaboration with Red Crescent and other stakeholders at Master City on Upper Chenab Canal to combat flood-like disaster. On this occasion, relief camps were set up by Red Crescent, Rescue 1122, Revenue, Health, Education, Civil Defense, Livestock, Agriculture and other departments.

Pakistan experiences Monsoon induced flooding and related disasters almost every year, between June to September. An extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders is made every year by the PRCS to lead the contingency planning and its implementation.