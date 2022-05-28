FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques of quantitative research

The inaugural session for the 5th annual workshop on Philosophy and Techniques of Quantitative Research was held here on Friday in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU). Dr Lory Barile, Associate Professor at University of Warwick was the keynote speaker for the inaugural session. She spoke on “Philosophy for Producing Top Quality Research.” She went step by step in explaining the process of carrying out research. Her emphasis was primarily on generating ideas for viable research paper for which she explained the importance of critical thinking, practicality and logical reasoning. She further elaborated on the importance of research question. After the question and answer session, the guest speaker Prof. Dr Zahid Asghar from QAU, Islamabad, delivered a lecture titled, “Quantitative Methods: Thinking Clearly with Data”. He explained that simply focusing on statistics and econometric techniques is not a good idea. There is a need for continuous discussion and refinement of idea. He further informed the young researchers regarding various biases that can affect the research process.