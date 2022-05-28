Over 3,000 sanitary workers performing duties during ‘Saaf Punjab’ drive

To keep the city neat and clean, over 3000 sanitary workers are performing duties during a four-month “Saaf Punjab” cleanliness drive initiated by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on May 15. According to RWMC spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC has removed over 20,000 tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and all tehsils of the district.

He informed that 230 vehicles, including mini dumpers, compactors, arm rollers, tractors, trolleys and dumpers had been utilized, while 3,964 trash trolleys had also been placed in various areas of the city to make the campaign successful.