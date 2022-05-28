SU signs MoU with Hyderabad Police to provide internship opportunities

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked on Friday between the Department of Criminology University Sindh and Hyderabad Range Police for sharing qualified human resources,facilitating research projects and providing internship opportunitiesto students. According to university spokesman, the Chairman Department of Criminology Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Narejo and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Hyderabad Range Pir Muhammad Shah signed the MoU at a ceremony held at DIG Office Hyderabad. According to the MoU, the Hyderabad Range Police will offer the internship to the students of the Department of Criminology University of Sindh to conduct research in various areas and themes to help police enhance their performance and capability so as to efficiently cope with the increasing lawlessness and policing issues. Besides, the Department of Criminology will provide its best students to the Hyderabad Police Range for research work while the internship will produce quality research on the issues of crime and policing. The internees of University of Sindh will also get honorarium on monthly basis and the duration of the internship will consist of three months.