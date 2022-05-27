Meeting held regarding arrangements for Zaireen on occasion of Ashura, Arbaeen

ISLAMABAD: A meeting was held between Federal Ministers for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Riaz Hussain Peerzada, State Minister for Water and Power Hashim Notezai and Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Kanju here on Friday.

Discussion was held regarding arrangements for ‘Zaireen’ on the occasion of Ashura and Arbaeen, said a press release.

As Taftan will be a significant assembly point for Zaireen, their safety and facilitation was a matter of great responsibility for the Government of Pakistan, the ministers noted.

In this regard, the following decisions were made:

Special immigration counters will be established to facilitate the increased number of Zaireen on the occasion of Ashura and Arbaeen.

The matter of the FIA colony at Taftan border was also discussed in order to provide safety and security to the Zaireen.

The ministers agreed on expediting the process of funds allocation and to obtain necessary support from all stakeholders for ensuring maximum relief to the Zaireen.