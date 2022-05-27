PM emphasizes collective efforts for national security, development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the incumbent government wanted to take all the stakeholders along for inclusive development in the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the President of Awami National Party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Aimal Wali Khan, said it was inevitable to make collective efforts to achieve national security and development.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country. Aimal Wali Khan appreciated the prime minister for taking notice of the fire in Dera Ismail Khan forests and ensuring the successful operation to control it.

Federal Commerce Minister and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting.