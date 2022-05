On Friday, Lahore police arrested two suspects for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint during a robbery in Hadyara.

The accused have been identified as Arsalan and Basit, according to police.

“They raped a woman in a tent at gunpoint and stole her money,” police added.

The accused was also found to have a pistol, cash, and a motorcycle.

According to the Cantt SP, police are looking into both of their criminal histories.