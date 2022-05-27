Rs3.75 rise in electricity tariff likely in four months

The government may raise electricity prices by Rs3.75 per unit in four months to meet tough International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions.

According to the channel’s sources, if the increase is announced, consumers will face an additional burden of more than Rs350 billion.

Furthermore, they stated that the time period for which the PTI government had announced a Rs5 per unit cut in the power tariff would expire in June, and that a 63 paisa per unit increase in the basic power tariff was already due.

Separately, sources revealed that electricity prices could rise by Rs2.17 per unit.

If implemented, it would impose an additional Rs207 billion burden on consumers.