Seven abducted from Kasur in 24 hrs

KASUR: Seven persons, including two women and three children, were abducted from various parts of the Kasur district during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Friday that one, Naseem Haider r/o Halla area informed Sarayei Mughal police that his sister Sumera (30) r/o Chungi Lalo area and her three children– Gulshan (12), Ali Nawaz (10), and Ali Sufyan (5), were home when Saleem, r/o Bacheki Nankana, and others entered the house forcibly and kidnapped all of them.

In another incident, B-division police said that accused Muhammad Ali r/o Bagaar Kot along with 15 accomplices barged into the house of Riaz r/o Islampura and abducted his daughter Aliza Riaz (15).

Separately, Saddar Phoolnagar police said that Abid r/o Kot Subhan Singh informed that worker Farooq kidnapped his son Ehtesham (12) , besides looting cash amounting to Rs 65000 and snatching his motorcycle at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, Safdar Bhatti r/o Sangeet Singhwala village reported to Raja Jung police that his brother Khalid (25), a factory worker, did not return home after his duty.

Concerned police teams started an investigation for the recovery of all the abductees.