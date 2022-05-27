Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, May 27, 2022


,

Nation forced to reap crop of inflation sown by Imran: Marriyum

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had sown the crop of inflation, made agreements on strict conditions and set a record of corruption.

In a tweet, she said today the nation was forced to reap that crop in the form of inflation and an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The minister said that Imran announced subsidies on petroleum products but ruined the national exchequer. She demanded that he should be held accountable for this crime.

Submit a Comment