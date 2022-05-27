Nation forced to reap crop of inflation sown by Imran: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had sown the crop of inflation, made agreements on strict conditions and set a record of corruption.

In a tweet, she said today the nation was forced to reap that crop in the form of inflation and an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

عمران صاحب نے مہنگائی کی فصل بوئی،سخت شرائط پر جو معاہدے کئے،کرپشن کے ریکارڈ بنائے،آج قوم اسے مہنگائی اور پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کی شکل میں کاٹنے پر مجبور ہے۔سبسڈی کا اعلان تو کرگئے لیکن قومی خزانہ لوٹ کر ساتھ لے گئے۔اِس جرم کا جواب دینا ہوگا #عمران_پٹرول_کا_حساب_دو pic.twitter.com/PeuJVaZ7ht — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 27, 2022

The minister said that Imran announced subsidies on petroleum products but ruined the national exchequer. She demanded that he should be held accountable for this crime.