Price of 20kg flour bag increases by Rs180

Following the hike in prices of petroleum products, the prices of 20kg and 10kg flour bags have increased by Rs180 and Rs90 to reach Rs980 and Rs490 respectively.

A notification has been issued for an increase in flour prices at utility stores.

From now on, the price of a 20kg flour bag will be Rs980 after an increase of Rs180, according to the notification.

Similarly, the price of a 10kg flour bag will be Rs490 after an increase of Rs90 as per the government’s notification.

The regional accounts officers have been directed in the notification to personally visit warehouses to ensure price change.