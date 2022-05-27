Indian troops martyr four more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four youths in Srinagar and Pulwama districts, in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Kashmir media service, the troops martyred two youths during a cordon and search operation in the Soura area of Srinagar and the other two in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

The operations were going on till the last reports came in. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman was killed while crossing the railway track in the Qazigund area of Islamabad district.