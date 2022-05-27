CM Hamza takes notice of students’ clash at PU

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of a fight between two groups of students at the University of Punjab’s (PU) campus yesterday and requested a report.

On Thursday, two groups clashed on the Punjab University’s (PU) new campus, injuring several students.

According to reports, the conflict erupted between Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) students and the Baloch, Seraiki, and Pukhtun councils when the former thrashed two Baloch council activists on a bus leaving the old campus.

The activists from the Baloch, Seraiki, and Pukhtun councils were unable to restrain themselves and gathered on the new campus to thrash the IJT activists in order to avenge their colleagues’ humiliation on the bus.

The IJT activists, who were holding a seminar on Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s struggle, allegedly arrived in large numbers and began pelting their opponents with stones.

Both sides continued to throw stones at each other, injuring several students. The groups also used firearms.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where some were said to be in critical condition.