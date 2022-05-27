Imran Khan slams ‘Imported govt’ over hike in petrol and diesel prices; applaud India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said in a Twitter thread, “Nation starting to pay price for Imported govt’s subservience before foreign masters with 20% / Rs30 per litre hike in petrol & diesel prices – the highest single price hike in our history.

The incompetent & insensitive Govt has not pursued our deal with Russia for 30% cheaper oil.”

He added, “In contrast, India, strategically of the US, has managed to reduce fuel prices by Pkr 25 per litre by buying cheaper oil from Russia. Now our nation will suffer another massive dose of inflation at the hands of this cabal of crooks.”

However, it is important to mention that the federal government has surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs30 per litre.