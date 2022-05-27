Cotton yarn worth $1.006b exported in 10 months

Exports of cotton yarn from the country during 10 months of current financial year grew by 22.11pc as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22, about 284,670 metric tons of cotton yarn valuing $1.006b exported as against the exports of 327,519 metric tons worth $832.952m of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, cotton cloth valuing $2.00b also exported in last 10 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $1.581b of same period of last year, it added.

During the period under review, exports of yarn other than cotton yarn also witnessed 100pc increase as 17,533 metric tons of yarn other than cotton valuing $54.016m exported as compared the exports of 11,797 metric tons worth $26.997m of same period last year.

In last 10 month of current financial year country earned $4.218b by exporting about 135,968 thousand dozens of knitwear as against the exports of $3.212b and 502,093 thousand dozens of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that textile group exports from the country during last 10 months of current financial year grew by 25.96pc and reached to $15.981b as against $12.688b of same period last year.

On month on month basis, textile exports recorded about 30.50pc growth as it stood at $1.739b in April 2022 as against $1.332b of same month of last year.