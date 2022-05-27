FBR returns Rs1.9b of Naulong Dam to Wapda

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released Rs1.916 billion of Naulong Dam to Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on the direction of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources. The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources some 11 months ago asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to pay Rs1,916 million deducted from the account of Naulong Dam. Previously, it was informed to the standing committee that the government granted Rs1,916 million to WAPDA during the budget session 2018-19 for construction of Naulong Dam. But before the start of construction of the Dam, FBR took away Rs1916 million from the account of Naulong Dam. Hence, the construction of dam could not be started.

The FBR was of the view that they have receivable against WAPDA. So, they have recovered their receivables. The standing committee took serious notice of it and directed that “FBR should pay Rs1916 million deducted from account of Naulong Dam, forthwith, without waiting for other WAPDA funds to arrive. Otherwise, the delay in construction of Naulong Dam would be attributed to FBR”. Now, the Federal Board of Revenue has given back the said amount to WAPDA. The standing committee unanimously appreciated the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for his positive attitude towards the democratic institution.

The members of the standing committee congratulated the committee chairman Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur for his historical recommendation and its implementation. The standing committee examined the water situation in the country and its distribution.

The standing committee was apprised that 69,000 cusec feet water was measured on Tounsa Barrage. Whereas, the water on Guddu Barrage was measured to be 37,000 cusec feet which shows that water between Taunsa and Guddu Barrage is being theft through illegal pumping by water mafia. The standing committee directed that any illegal pumping of water may be stopped forthwith. However, the standing committee directed that available water may be distributed among different federating units in accordance with the spirit of the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991. It was pointed out that the share of the water of Balochistan is not being given to Balochistan as per its due share.

The standing committee constituted a special committee consisting upon Sindh and Balochistan irrigation ministers, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) chairman, member IRSA (Balochistan), secretary irrigation Sindh and secretary irrigation Balochistan. The committee directed that the special committee should address the issue and submit its report within seven days. The IRSA chairman will be responsible to submit the report, said the statement.