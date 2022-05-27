Katrina is a vision in white in latest pictures

Katrina Kaif set the internet on fire with her latest sizzling images as she stepped out to attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi star dropped pictures in a gorgeous white short dress before joining the party as a treat for her 64 million followers. “That kind of a night,” the Bollywood diva captioned the photos. In the pictures, Katrina looked glamorous in a mini white full sleeves dress with feather detailing on one shoulder. She completed her look with a pair of stylish ear rings as her beautiful brown hair fall perfectly on her shoulders. On the work front, Katrina will be blessing the big screen with two of her projects titled Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot.