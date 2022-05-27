NA to decide date of next elections: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ruled out taking ‘dictation’ from PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said the National Assembly would decide on the date of the next general elections. The prime minister however did not rule out talks with PTI after the party’s long march and rallies. Speaking in the National Assembly after Imran issued a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for the elections, Shehbaz said holding talks was the ultimate weapon of politicians. “The doors for talks are open; I can form a committee.” The prime minister said Pakistan was still in danger and told the PTI that its dictation would not work on the government, as it wanted to hold transparent elections. “Imran Niazi, let me make myself clear, you can dictate someone at home, but you cannot blackmail or intimidate the house,” the prime minister said in a strong message to the PTI chairman. He praised the NA and its members for passing the bill to abolish the former government’s election reforms giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote through i-voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs). “The NA has laid the foundation of free and fair elections by passing this bill,” PM Shehbaz added, says a news report. Shehbaz said politicians should hold negotiations with patience as he criticised the PTI’s “Azadi March”. The premier said Imran was repeating the same mistake that he committed back in 2014, adding that a policeman was martyred and the same happened in 2014 with the police personnel who were performing their duties. The prime minister said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) worked to stop the “unconstitutional” and “bloody” marches as he referred to the events that transpired a day prior. He berated the PTI for rubbing salt into the wounds of the family of the police constable who was martyred in the line of duty. “They rubbed salt into the wounds, can there be any act crueler than this?” The prime minister prayed for the forgiveness of policeman and announced a package for the personnel who sustained injuries during Thursday’s clashes.

Shehbaz slammed KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for being involved in the PTI’s long march to Islamabad, asking when, in the history of Pakistan, had the machinery of a province launched an attack on the federation.

“Has a province ever led an attack on the Centre? A province’s chief minister helped attack the centre,” the prime minister asked while lamenting the situation.

The premier said trees were burnt and metro was damaged in Islamabad, but noted that the incumbent government would work for development no matter how many times PTI “burns” things. “Are we moving towards anarchy or development? Will we choose the path for Pakistan’s development or for the country’s destruction?” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz said that weapons were brought to Islamabad from Lahore and trees were burned during the protest. “The one who talks about the Billion Tree Project set the trees on fire.”

The prime minister said although there were challenges, the government would work to address and resolve them, adding that he would “fight for Pakistan’s progress to the best of his ability.” The prime minister also criticised the slogans used by PTI during the long march and said they were chanting about jihad in Peshawar.

“Who exactly were they waging jihad against?”

The premier said the National Assembly would not allow the usage of religion to gain personal means. He took a dig at Khan and claimed that the PTI chairman was the “enemy” of the people.