PC Karachi roof collapses; two killed

The roof of a hall inside Pearl Continental (PC) hotel collapsed leaving two dead and at least two injured, a private TV channel reported.

According to rescue officials, two persons have been reported dead while at least two have been injured in the collapse. The injured people have been transferred to the civil hospital in Karachi for medical assistance, they added.

The roof collapsed when a function was going on inside the hall at PC hotel.

It is pertinent to mention here that a big number of high-profile and foreign officials often stay at PC Hotel. Experts have opined that the 60-year-old building needs to be shut down and condemned until a structural engineer approves its strength.