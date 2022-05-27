LHC orders release of detained PTI workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to release the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were arrested before the start of the long march.

The LHC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafique and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, while hearing the petitions filed by Member of Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Shaukat Ali Jauyea, ordered to free the PTI workers arrested from Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum and Attock districts.

Petitioners’ counsel Dr Babar Awan and Sardar Abdul Razzak pleaded before the court that around 100 workers of the PTI were arrested from across the Rawalpindi Division to prevent them from participating in the long march.

After hearing the arguments from the prosecutor and defence counsel, the LHC bench ordered the release of PTI workers.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday instructed the authorities to deal the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s workers in federal capital in light of the directives of the Supreme Court.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Waqas appeared before the court and said that 37 people had been sent to jail while 23 were released on submission of surety bonds on directives of this court.

He said that ten people had not so far submitted the surety bonds.

The ADCG adopted the stance that several people were detained last day keeping in view the law and order situation in the city.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case remarked that top court had directed the administration to take action only against those who were named in any first information report (FIR).

The ADCG said that a police van was stopped and people tried to forcibly release the protesters. The court said that there were clear directives of the top court that only those should be arrested who have names in criminal cases. Further hearing was then adjourned.

Rana Sanaullah: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah while paying tribute to the personnel of Rangers and Islamabad Police for ensuring protection to lives and property of the people has said that the people have completely rejected the riot and seditious group.

He said that he personally monitored the entire situation through out the night, adding that Imran Khan entered the city after getting permission from the Supreme Court to hold a public gathering at a designated place.

The minister said Imran Khan violated the court orders under which Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) granted permission to organize a public meeting at the designated place, said a statement issued here.

Imran Khan consistently violated the court decisions and Metro Bus stations and trees were also set on fire. Throughout the night, the PTI chief defied the court orders from the container, he added.

Refuting the baseless propaganda, he clarified that police did not fire a single rubber bullet. Eighteen personnel of Rangers and police sustained serious injuries while ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizen, he added.

He said Islamabad Police and Rangers would continue to perform their duty to protect lives and property of the people. Rangers and Islamabad Police guarded the citizens with bravely and responsibly and controlled the rioters with teargas, he said.