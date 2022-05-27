PM visits D-Chowk; pays tribute to LEAs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the progress of Pakistan was linked with the supremacy of the Constitution and ensuring the rule of law. The premier expressed his views in conversation with personnel from law enforcement agencies, who were deployed in the Red Zone to ensure law and order during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s long march.

PM Shehbaz lauded the Rangers, Islamabad Police and the capital’s traffic police for rendering their duties professionally and protecting the lives and property of the populace. He appreciated the dedication of the law enforcement personnel to perform their official duties regardless of their political affiliation. During the PTI’s march to the federal capital on Wednesday, the army was called out in Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday to protect government buildings in the Red Zone in the wake of violence before and after the arrival of the party’s ‘Azadi March’.