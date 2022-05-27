IHC adjourns case regarding removal of Punjab governor till May 31

A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till May 31, on a petition challenging the removal of governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema. A three-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. Attorney General of Paksitan Ashtar Ausaf Ali and petitioner’s lawyer Dr. Baber Awan couldn’t attend the proceeding due to their engagements in Supreme Court. At this hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding. Sarfraz Cheema had challenged the notification regarding his removal as governor Punjab and had prayed the court to set it aside. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s leaders including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Qasim Suri, Shahbaz Gill and Haleem Adil Sheikh in Saudi Arab incident case. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the PTI leaders regarding the matter. The petitioners’ lawyer Ali Bukhari adopted the stance that his clients could not appear before court this day due to the closure of various routes and protests in the city. He further argued that now the matter of protest had been shifted to the Supreme Court but the case related to the Saudi Arab incident was still here. The court extended the interim bails of the PTI leaders till June 10, and adjourned the case.