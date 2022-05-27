Yasin Malik Case

Had India been dealing with a weak-willed cause, ordering life imprisonment of an icon like Yasin Malik would have, undoubtedly, clipped its wings. After all, the veteran freedom fighter has been leading the way in the struggle against Indian occupation for the better part of the last three decades. But the valiant spirit of Kashmiriyat has been unstoppable before and would continue to knock on the international conscience until it gets noticed.

The controversial judgement, rightly called another black day in the dark chapter of grissly human rights violations by the much-hailed cradle of civilization, has only served to draw back the drapes. One more layer of self-concocted lies and delusional conspiracies peeled; there now remains little doubt over the bigoted nature of New Delhi’s higher judiciary. Mr Malik’s vigour as he willingly sacrificed himself as the price for “seeking Azadi” would serve as a golden example to a long, long queue of freedom fighters standing behind him. Gone are the days when “kangaroo courts” could decide the worth of human lives in “less than 10 minutes.”

By refusing to become a part of the investigation, the heroic icon has made quite a statement even in his final bow.

In the case of India, the infamous framing of Aryan Khan and the strange strategy of reliance on hearsay statements in Umar Khalid’s bail appeal hearing and countless others have already made a strong case for unconstitutionalism.

For, in the lands of the Ganges, you do not need to actually commit a crime to be declared a criminal. Just holding up the mirror to fascist goons can earn a tour to the gallows. Expectedly, Pakistan did not hesitate at all before pulling its socks and condemning the fallacious conviction.

While fuming messages poured in from all quarters, the most prolific has been the letter written by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the UN Chief. Similarly passionate has been Pakistan’s request to the OIC to finally open its eyes to the gross travesty of justice. Thankfully, all hope is not lost because Mr Yasin still lives.

Since his wife Mushaal Hussain Malik has earned a stellar reputation for putting up a strong fight, it is high time the rest of the world joins her corner.

Because she does not cry for the suffering of her husband alone. Her banner inscribes the plight of every Kashmiri exasperating for a single breath of fresh air under the heavy-handedness of the Modi Sarkar. *