ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, as part of its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, handed over a truckload of food aid to the Afghan authorities at Zero-line Torkham Border on Wednesday.

The food aid was sponsored / donated by Al-Khairiya Foundation through Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF).

Secretary Al-Khairiya Foundation handed over the aid to Qari Sadaqat, Incharge Torkham Gate and Saat Ullah, Deputy Kamisar Torkham.