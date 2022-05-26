Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is all set to hold poling for local government election Scheduled to be held on May 29 in 32 districts of Balochistan in a free, transparent, and peaceful atmosphere.

According to Provincial Election Commission, the total number of registered voters in these districts is 3,552,398 including 2,006,274 male and 1,546,124 female. The voters will cast their votes for seven Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Committees, 838 Union Councils in these districts. There are 6,259 wards including 5,345 rural and 914 urban in the said districts.

In all Union Councils, 33 percent seats have been reserved for women, 5 percent for farmers and workers, 5 percent seats for minorities in the Local Government elections. As many as 23,835 candidates were in the run of contesting election on 6259 wards. Similarly, 1584 candidates have been elected unopposed on general seats and election would be held 4456 remaining wards.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has setup 5226 polling stations including 576 for male, 562 for female and 4088 combined for facilitation of voters and 149 polling station are improvised. Similarly, 12219 polling booths including 6350 for male and 5869 for female were also be set up to facilitate voters including young and female voters. Out of these polling stations, 2034 were declared most sensitive and 1974 sensitive where elaborate security arrangements are made.

Carrying of arms and ammunition inside polling stations would not be allowed. Apart from Quetta and Lasbela, the first phase of Local Govt election would be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29, 2022 as per Election Commission of Pakistan schedule.