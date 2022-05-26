Annie Khalid joins PTI sit-in outside Pakistan high commission in London

Pakistani Singer Annie Khalid joined the sit-in staged by workers of PTI in front of the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Annie Khalid turned to the micro-blogging site sharing regular updates from the PTI protest staged outside the building of the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The celeb shared a glimpse of overseas Pakistanis showing ‘solidarity and support’ with participants of the ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

“We’re sitting on the street, outside the high commission, and will not leave until they announce elections!” she noted.

In the following tweet, Khalid also lauded ARY News for standing by the truth. She posed with a poster that read, “Overseas Pakistanis’ lifeline. We love ARY, Keep it up!!”

During the protest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Pakistan High Commission expressing concern over the human rights situation in Pakistan.