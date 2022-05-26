Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed public policy expert Salman Sufi as the head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms.

A Mother Teresa Award winner and an expert in introducing unique social welfare schemes, Salman Sufi will render his services voluntarily. Salman Sufi has introduced a number of people-friendly schemes, including the Punjab Women Protection Act, Violence Against Women Centre, Women on Wheels and Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

He has also served as Director General Strategic Reform Unit during Shehbaz Sharif’s Punjab chief ministership.

Salman Sufi was named one of the top five women’s rights activists in the world, including by the government of incumbent US President Joe Biden, and was also awarded the Vital Voices Award.In addition, the government has directed all ministries to make every effort to effectively implement the Prime Minister’s reform agenda.