Govt authorizes Army’s deployment in Red Zone for protection of important building

ISLAMABAD: The government authorized deployment of Army in Red Zone in aid of civil power for protection of important buildings including Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister’s Office/House, PTV HQs, Pakistan Secretariat, and Diplomatic Enclave with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to Interior Ministry notification, “Pursuant to the law and order situation in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the Federal Government, in exercise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan Army in Red Zone in ICT in aid of civil power for protection of important government buildings, including Supreme Court of Pakistan, Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister’s Office/House, PTV HQs, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic Enclave, subject to laws enforced in Pakistan, with immediate effect, and until further orders”.

The exact number of troops to be deployed would be worked out by the Pakistan Army authorities in consultation with the ICT administration, the notification further said.