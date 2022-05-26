Imran Khan committed contempt of court: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Thursday that he personally monitored the security situation throughout the night and observed that the people had rejected the group of rioters completely.

The interior minister lashed out in a statement: “Imran Niazi reneged on his agreement with the Supreme Court to hold a rally at a designated location, and he broke his word by announcing a march to D-Chowk.”

The protesters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf set fire to the metro bus stations and trees, according to Rana Sanaullah (PTI).

“Under the protection of the Supreme Court’s decision, the group of rioters continued to set things on fire throughout the night,” he despised, adding that Imran Niazi continued to trample the Supreme Court’s orders from his container throughout the night.

“Imran Khan kept announcing contempt of court from his container all night,” he loathed and maintained: “The police did not fire any rubber bullets. It is misleading propaganda.”

In addition, he stated that at least 18 police officers and Rangers personnel sustained serious injuries and vowed that the Islamabad police and Rangers would continue to protect the lives and property of the public.

He said, “I honor each Jawan of the Islamabad police and Rangers.”

“The Supreme Court should issue clear orders to ensure the rule of law and the Constitution so that the rioters can be expelled from Islamabad and the safety of life and property for Islamabad’s citizens can be ensured,” said the interior minister.

“Rangers and Islamabad police bravely and responsibly protected the citizens of Islamabad while controlling the rioters with tear gas,” he continued.