KSE-100 index ends slightly positive

The KSE-100 index fell around 500 points in the early hours of Wednesday before recovering losses in the afternoon to finish the day modestly positive on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). On Wednesday morning, investors were concerned by PTI’s protracted march, deteriorating macroeconomic indicators, and the delay in restarting the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) plan. At one time, the index had fallen by more than 600 points. However, the rebound was sparked by attractive prices.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 closed at 42,012.66, up 62.34 points, or 0.15 percent, over the previous day’s close. After PTI chairman Imran Khan’s lengthy march began, investors feared a worsening security scenario, causing the market to fall into a state of uncertainty.

The political uncertainty, especially the long march led to an expected unfavourable reaction in the markets. A good news is Saudi Arabia’s announcement regarding the extending of $3 billion deposit to Pakistan.”

Stocks, according to Capital Stake, recovered quickly in the final hour of trading. With 35.08 points, technology and communication, as well as cement (23.71 points), were the sectors that pushed the benchmark index up (22.42 points). The all-share index’s volume jumped from 169.7 million to 240.1 million in a single day. As compared to the previous session’s Rs5.46 billion, the value of shares traded now stands at Rs7.57 billion.

With 21.24 million shares, Pakistan Refinery led the pack, followed by K-Electric and WorldCall Telecom, each with 15.14 million. On Wednesday, 324 stocks were traded, with 198 rising, 103 falling, and 23 remaining unchanged.