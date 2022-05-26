Pakistan earns $562m by exporting transport services in 9 months

Pakistan earned $562.750m by providing different transport services in various countries during the first nine months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year. This shows increase of 27.32pc as compared to $441.980m earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 52.87pc, by going up from $61.260m last year to $93.650m during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 104.56pc from $26.520m last year to $54.250m whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 13.41pc from $34.740m to $39.400m current year, the PBS data revealed. The exports of air transport services increased by 26.07pc by going up from $358.390m last year to $451.820m during July-March (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services rose by 22.64pc, from $236.84m to $290.460m, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 0.64pc, from $23.410m to $23.260m, in addition the export of other air transport services surge by 40.72pc from $98.140m to $138.100m.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 24.51pc by going down from $14.810m to $11.180m during this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 74.95pc, from $11.060m to $2.770m during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 18.88pc, from $7.520m to $6.100m, the data revealed.