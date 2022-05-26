Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Maersk Hartford, MSC Everest, Al-Jassasiya, Magnus and Alonissos carrying Containers, LNG, Furnace oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile four more ships, Bowfin, Euro Integrity, Octa Lune and Chemroad Queen carrying Gasoline, Furnace oil, Chemicals and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day. A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship ‘Xpress Bardsey’ left the Port on Wednesday, while four more ships, Mandrain Trader, Amali, Os Kano-35 and Magnus are expected to sail on today in the afternoon. Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 215,529 tonnes, comprising 182,356 tonnes imports cargo and 33,173 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,277` Containers (2,928 TEUs Imports and 1,349 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.