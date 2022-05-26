Karan Johar announces his first action film on 50th birthday

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday. On his special day, he treated fans to an announcement of his next film-an action film. He shared that the shooting of the yet-untitled action film will begin next year in April, after the release of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Sharing the update on social media, he shared a note of ‘reflection’. He wrote, “I turned 50 today, while I know it’s kind of a mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eye…These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile!”