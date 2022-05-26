Humayun Saeed shares details of ‘Salahuddin Ayubi’ series

Pakistani actor along with his co-stars Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, Dr Junaid Ali Shah announced about their upcoming mega project “Salahuddin Ayubi” last year. The drama would be a period project based on the life of Muslim leader Sultan Salahuddin Eyyubi. Humaiyun on Tuesday gave an outlook of the project and posted a video of the making of series on his Instagram, he wrote, “So glad to share that our team and producers Dr Junaid Shah and Dr Kashif Ansari are working extremely hard and efficiently to bring Pakistan’s biggest ever collaboration with Turkey – Salahuddin Ayubi – to life. As you can see, pre-production work is being done very professionally and at a fast pace so Insha Allah you will be seeing this series on your screens very soon. Proud to be associated with this project!”