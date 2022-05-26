IHC directs police to release PTI workers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to release the arrested workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on submission of surety bonds. The court also instructed the authority to review the cases of arrested workers and inform the court if there were some solid proof against anyone. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI against alleged harassment of its workers. Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Waqas appeared before the court. The deputy commissioner adopted the stance that a political party had given application for permission to hold a protest and sit-in. There was a circular of NACTA regarding threats and news as well that some people having weapons could disrupt the peace in the city. The court asked what proof the city administration has and how it could make such claims before time.

The deputy commissioner said that they had the information that protesters had gathered sticks and wanted to break the glasses at metro station.

The police had arrested around 70 people so far under 16MPO, he said, adding that there were also some reports regarding attacks on vehicles having government number plats.

The police had not made general arrests instead the people were picked on the reports of various security agencies, Irfan Nawaz added.

The court said it was not interfering into the domain of executive but human rights of the people shouldn’t be affected.

The deputy commissioner said as head of the district he would take all out efforts to ensure there would be no injustice with anybody.

The court asked the district administration to release the arrested people after taking affidavits and inform it if there were solid proofs against anyone. The hearing of the case then adjourned till today.