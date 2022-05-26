IHC asks authorities to produce five missing persons

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to present five missing persons including journalist Muddasir Naro before the court on next hearing.

The court stated that apparently the incidents of forced disappearance were in violation of the constitution.

The court asked the secretary interior to produce five missing persons otherwise the court would summon incumbent and former interior ministers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the missing persons. The chief justice asked the secretary interior as to why an action should not be taken against present and former prime ministers and interior ministers.

The chief justice remarked that all institutions were working under the chief executive and cabinet. He said it was the responsibility of the government to dispel the impression of involvement of any institution in such incidents.

The court giving last opportunity to the government asked to satisfy the court in missing persons’ matter.

The chief justice said that the matter of Muddasir Naro was sent to the Prime Minister and he was asked to hold a meeting with the victim family.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till June 17.