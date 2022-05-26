IHC dismisses plea against Senate chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and imposed a fine on the petitioner. Chief Justice Athar Minallah , who heard the case filed by a citizen challenging the oath of Senate chairman, observed that everyone considered the Constitution as a piece of paper. The chief justice remarked that the Parliament was working under the Constitution and the petitioner should respect it. The court imposed a fine worth Rs 10,000 on the petitioner and dismissed the case while declaring it non-maintainable.