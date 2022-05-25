Recovery of arms from PTI leader’s house shows real intentions: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said on Wednesday the recovery of arms from the house of a PTI leader had made clear the real intentions of PTI leadership and his followers. In a statement, the CM said that PTI wanted to create unrest and chaos in the name of long march but it could not be allowed. A constable was shot dead yesterday as the state’s writ was challenged. The killing of constable Kamal Ahmad and the seizure of arms had exposed their nefarious designs, he added. The government would befittingly deal with all such heinous designs of the PTI. Pakistan’s image would not be allowed to put at stake as the protection of life and property of people was the responsibility of state, he added.

CM grieved at cop death: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of police officials due to overturning of a van near Attock and sought a report from commissioner Rawalpindi. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. The government fully shares the grief of the families, he added.

Peaceful protest right of every citizen but not bloody long-march: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that every citizen has the right of peaceful protest; however, PTI had already declared the protest a bloody long-march.

Speaking in the Senate, he said that one such opportunity was being created for the people who wanted to create chaos in the country. Musadik Malik said that last day, a policeman was martyred and fire opened from the floor of the house. The minister said that PTI did not want a peaceful protest, as weapons were also recovered from the vehicles of PTI’s office bearers. He urged the PTI to not create panic and chaos in the country, as this is our motherland.