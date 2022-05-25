65 vehicles, 52 motorcycles recovered during current year, NA told

State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that during the current year about 65 vehicles and 52 motorcycles were recovered by Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) till-date in the federal capital and handed over to real owners. Responding to questions during ‘Question Hour’ he said that during 2021 a total number of 160 vehicles were recovered by the AVLC from 195 accused persons, stolen from Islamabad and other parts of the country and handed over to real owners. He said that during the last 10 years, a total number of 5,110 cases of stolen vehicles were registered within the federal capital out of these 1,663 vehicles were recovered. During the same period, he said, 7,368 cases of stolen motorcycles were registered in Islamabad and 1,402 motorcycles were recovered and handed over to the owners of vehicles and motorcycles.

Sharing information to control the vehicle thefts in the city, he said, adding that the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell has been established with an exclusive objective. He said that the general public has been requested to install the safety alarm system and safety gadgets within their vehicles. The patrolling has been enhanced and the officers have been directed to conduct surprise checking at various Nakas (barricades) as a preventive measure, he added.

Govt collects around 28m fine against profiteers in federal capital: State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that around Rs. 28.560 million fine had been imposed during July 2021 to May 2022 against the profiteers in the federal capital. Responding to questions during question hour, the minister said that during the same period about 861 shops were sealed, 91 FIRs were registered and about 1050 persons were arrested for committing the same crime. He said that to check the price in the federal capital about 25 persons with magistrate powers were deployed in the city to check the price. The minister said that people had pinned hope with the coalition government to provide relief to them and people will see the difference in few months.