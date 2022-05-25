Another police inspector shot dead

A police inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) was shot dead by unknown assailants in Saddar Circle area of police station Inqilab Road here on Wednesday. According to CCPO Office, the martyred police inspector, Sahar Gul was taking his children to school when came under the attack. His children however remained unhurt in the firing. SSP Operations, Haroon Rashid accompanied by SSP Investigation Shahzada Kokab Farooq reached the crime scene and started the investigation procedure. The SSP Operations directed the police force to carry out the investigation on scientific lines to arrest the real perpetrators behind this gruesome incident on urgent basis.

He also directed for examining the crime scene evidence with minute details and ordered utilizing the human intelligence and statements of eye witnesses. He said perpetrators involved in this heinous act would be brought to the justice at all cost. A week ago, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur police station, Shakeel Khan was also martyred by unknown attackers on Northern By-pass road near Motorway. CM denounces killing of police inspector: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack on a police Inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) was martyred in front of his children.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the police inspector and showed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family members. He said the government would not leave the family of the martyred police inspector alone at this critical juncture adding sacrifices of our police force for the cause of peace were matchless and unforgettable. The CM further said that perpetrators involved in this brutal act would not escape the clutches of law adding that such cowardice incidents could not deter the resolve of our brave forces against the scourge of terrorism.