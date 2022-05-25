Daily Times

Thursday, May 26, 2022


PNS Madadgar provides technical assistance to merchant vessel

APP

Pakistan Navy Ship Madadgar during maritime security patrol at sea responded to distress call by merchant ship ILIA-10 that developed technical problem. The ship tilted to one side due to heavy flooding of water and likelihood to capsize in rough weather condition, according to a news release on Wednesday. On receipt of distress call, the technical team of PNS Madadgar promptly boarded the merchant ship and rendered technical assistance; whereby, saving precious lives onboard. After painstaking efforts, PN Ship’s technical team repaired the defect and de-flooded the vessel. Later, the ship was made seaworthy to continue its voyage.

