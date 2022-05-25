Federal govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of two high-rank officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dadlo Zuhrani, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Petroleum Division, had been transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders. Similary, Najeeb Alam, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Power Division, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.