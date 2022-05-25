Promoting industries only way to improve economy: President FPCCI

HYDERABAD: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the only way to improve the country’s economy was to promote industries.

He expressed these views while addressing traders at the Secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) on Wednesday.

The FPCCI President along with Chairman Businessmen Panel Mian Anjum Nisar visited the Chamber Secretariat at the invitation of President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon.

Sheikh said that he had presented a proposal of fixed income tax for small traders to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail which will be approved in the next budget.

He said the energy crisis were expected to be improved only after June 30, as the government and IMF negotiations were underway.

Addressing the traders, Chairman Businessmen Panel Mian Anjum Nisar said that Pakistan’s economy could not be restored without promoting industry.

There should be more industry in Hyderabad for which talks were underway with the government to get cheap land, Mian Anjum said.

He said that the population of Pakistan was increasing by 5 million people per year for which more employment opportunities and other facilities were also required.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Altaf Memon said that the federation should raise its voice at the government level to rein in the FBR and also work for uninterrupted supply of gas and energy to small traders.

He also emphasised the need for setting up of media by the FPCCI.

On the occasion, the patron of Small Chamber and the Vice President of Federation, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob thanked all the distinguished guests for visiting the Small Chamber.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Vice President Masroor Iqbal, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Member Sindh Assembly Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and other business leaders were present on the occasion.